BAE Systems gets order from Norway & Sweden

BAE Systems has been awarded a GBP 135 million contract to commence series production of 48 Archer 155mm self-propelled artillery gun systems and their associated ammunition handling systems for the Swedish and Norwegian armed forces.

The first operational systems are expected to be delivered in October 2011 and production will continue over the following two years. This production contract follows a GBP 100m development programme which began in 2003.



Mike Smith, managing director of BAE Systems, Global Combat Systems Weapons said: “Archer is an important programme for the armed forces of both countries and for BAE Systems’ land business, as it is in a core area for us and will provide a springboard for future exports. We appreciate the effort and cooperation that the FMV and FLO – the national procurement agencies - have invested in ensuring the procurement of the most advanced and capable artillery system for the Swedish and Norwegian armies.”