Micronic names distributor for Southern California

Micronic North America, the North American distributor of the Micronic 8 Series PCB drilling and routing machines, announces the appointment of Circuit Supply Solutions (CSSi) as representative for Southern California machine sales.

Hans Vandervelde, President of CSSi, comments “We are very pleased to be representing the Micronic series drilling and routing systems that are well-known for their high quality and high throughput. This addition perfectly complements our portfolio of products and application support related to the PCB drilling and routing industry.”



Conrad Pearson, General Manager of Micronic North America adds “The partnership between Micronic North America and CSSi enables us to offer greater service to our customers in Southern California. CSSi will have the advantage of being part of the Micronic North America network as well as the Micronic Holdings global network while focusing on the needs of the Southern California customer base.”