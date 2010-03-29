Rehm sign agreement with DPI SRL for Italy

Rehm Thermal Systems has entered a new partnership agreement. DPI SRL, situated in Cassano d’ Adda, will now handle the distribution of Rehm’s Condenso condensation soldering systems in Italy.

Martin Meyer, VP Sales Europe said, "This is a strategically important step in developing our European distribution structure. Right now we are establishing new and advanced products such as Condenso Vacuum and therefore need strong and flexible partners to represent the Rehm brand. Management and employees of DPI are focused on process driven applications and solutions. This is a good match for Rehm Thermal Systems and it provides a solid foundation for successful cooperation and robust growth“.



Enrico Biffi, Managing Director of DPI added: “We are proud to partner with Rehm Thermal Systems, a global leading company in soldering technologies. Especially with the new Vacuum Condensation Soldering Systems we are in position to provide economical solutions for an upcoming market segment. Our team has many years of experience in SMT processes and equipments and our goal is to continue in providing first class service and support also for the Condenso Soldering Systems from Rehm”.