LPKF exceeds forecasts with record earnings

The LPKF Group closed the 2009 financial year with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of EUR 7.0 million (previous year: EUR 3.1 million). Consolidated turnover rose by 12% to EUR 50.7 million (previous year: EUR 45.4 million).

Incoming orders at EUR 56.0 million were well up on the previous year´s level of EUR 48.1 million. Orders in hand rose to EUR 14.7 million (previous year: EUR 10.3 million). The performance was positively influenced by the changed product mix and cost reductions.



Compared to the same quarter the previous year, turnover in the fourth quarter 2009 climbed by 16% to EUR 16.0 million, and EBIT rose from EUR 1.2 million to EUR 2.0 million. Growth was attributable to the Cutting & Structuring Lasers Segment, and especially the unbroken demand for laser direct structuring systems (LDS).



Outlook for 2010 and 2011

LPKF currently considers there to be growth potential in almost all of its divisions. The prospects for further growth are particularly good in the LDS business. Tangible signs of recovery in the markets have also been seen in other segments since the end of 2009.



The macroeconomic development is very difficult to predict at the moment. Nevertheless, LPKF is expecting to do good business in the 2010 financial year, and forecasts growth in turnover to exceed 10%, and its EBIT margin to stay in double figures.



If the global economy stabilizes during the course of the year, the Board of Managing Directors expects turnover and profits to grow further in the 2011 financial year.