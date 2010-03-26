Camtek & Canon sign distribution agreement for Japan

Camtek has signed an exclusive distribution rights agreement with Canon Marketing Japan for sales of Camtek's Automatic Optical Inspection systems, that address the semiconductor market in Japan.

Canon Marketing Japan, a provider of a wide variety of solutions to the Japanese Semiconductor industry, will exclusively distribute Camtek's Falcon and Gannet Systems.



"We are very pleased and proud of our cooperation with Canon, a world leading company in the semiconductor industry," said Mr. Aharon Sela, President Camtek Asia. "This strategic cooperation is the beginning of a long term partnership that will enhance our current activity in Japan and will enable us to penetrate to new market segments such as Memory products, LED, CIS, 3-D integration, MEMS, Compound Semiconductor and automotive IC in Japan."



Mr.Kunio Kurihara,Director Canon Marketing Japan Inc. "By concluding this distribution agreement with Camtek, Canon MJ adds to its line-up wafer inspection systems that can be used in a wide range of semiconductor front-end and back-end applications. Through our cooperation with Camtek, we will aggressively deploy these systems to meet the needs of customers in Japan. Furthermore, based on Camtek's rich installation base overseas, we have high expectations for this product line."