Foxconn to go for Sony's Slovakian LCD plant?

Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn is reportedly interested in buying the LCD TV assembly facility of Sony in Nitra (Slovakia). This is aimed to further Foxconns entry into the European market, reports DigiTimes.



As reported earlier, Foxconn already acquired Sony's Mexican LCD TV assembly facility in September 2009—supplying Sony for the North-American market.