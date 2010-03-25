Former French Sanmina-SCI employees to challenge dismissal

Former employees of EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI in Tourlaville (France) are to challenge their layoffs.

219 former French Sanmina-SCI employees are to challenge their dismissal, stating that the layoffs were unfair. Report in local media state that the production was moved from Tourlaville—close to Cherbourg—to other production facilities, namely in China, Germany and Thailand.



The court in Cherbourg has now postponed proceedings until July 2, 2010. The former management had stated that it was not ready to go ahead with proceedings, writes usinenouvelle.



The EMS-provider had ceased all production activity at the facility in March 2008.