© AT&S

Harald Sommerer is new CEO of Zumtobel

The Supervisory Board of Zumtobel AG has appointed Harald Sommerer as a member of the Management Board of Zumtobel AG. As per May 1, 2010, he will succeed Andreas Ludwig as the CEO of Zumtobel AG.

Mr Ludwig, who has been serving as CEO since September 2003, will leave the company on April 30, 2010, his contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.



Until the end of January 2010, Harald Sommerer (43) served as Chairman of the Management Board of AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG and has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Zumtobel AG since April 2006.



Dr. Sommerer has many years of experience in managing a publicly listed company and is very familiar with the Zumtobel Group’s business based on his work in the Supervisory Board. He will be appointed as CEO on the basis of a three-year contract ending April 30, 2013 and has resigned from his position in the Supervisory Board of Zumtobel AG on March 24, 2010.