Printable Electronics larger than $7 Bn by 2010

According to analyst firm NanoMarkets the market for the new "Printable Electronics", which includes techniques with conductive polymers and inks printed with traditional and new printing technology, will be worth more than $7 Billion by 2010.

The growing market will according to NanoMarkets be driven by demand for printable displays($3 billion), RFID($2.2 billion), photovoltaics($580 million) , computer memory($ 770 million) and other printable products.