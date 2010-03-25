Elektrobit with new partner for Japan

Embedded specialist Elektrobit (EB) has appointed Cornes Dodwell as its new distributor for EB Propsim radio channel emulators in Japan.

"EB's range of acclaimed radio channel emulators nicely complements our portfolio of high-tech products for the RF and microwave markets and Cornes Dodwell is looking forward to working together with the EB team to develop and grow new opportunities for these products in Japan", says Akira Kimura, Director & General Manager of Cornes Dodwell's Systems & Equipment Division.



EB's Director, Sales and Marketing, Wireless Communications Tools, Harri Tulimaa says: "We are excited to start this new cooperation with Cornes Dodwell after a careful selection process. Our EB Propsim radio channel emulators are widely used by leading companies involved in W-CDMA, WiMAX, LTE and other emerging future technologies, and in Japan the market for advanced wireless testing solutions is a prime focus for EB. We are confident that our existing and future customers will benefit from this new local presence."