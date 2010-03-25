New Box Build Area for Axis Electronics

UK-based EMS-provider Axis Electronics has completed the relayout of its facility to equip the area with a new cell for higher level, box build assembly.

Each SSD protected workstation is fully equipped with kan ban bins, calibrated torque drivers and shadow board tool racks designed for minimum inventory and most effective production cycle times, a release states.



In particular all have networked terminals for a ‘paperless’ manufacturing system, allowing the rapid changeovers and the guaranteed correct revisions of instructions necessary for small to medium volume changeovers of complex products.



"Previously the higher assembly work was completed in each customer cell, however as the complexity of the work has increased we felt it was better to have a dedicated workforce that could really concentrate on improving all the necessary skills for higher level box build assembly”, commented Howard Phillips, the production manager who was responsible for the new layout.