Z-Axis to double high-volume capacity

US based EMS provider Z-Axis Inc. has invested in additional electronics manufacturing equipment and personnel for its design and manufacturing center in Western New York.

The investment includes a Mydata high-speed pick-and-place line for inserting SMT components onto printed circuit boards, doubling the company's high-volume production capacity. A second Mydata line will continue to support high-mix, low-volume production runs.



The company has also invested in a Westek orbital aqueous cleaner for de-ionized water washing of printed circuit boards. The new closed-loop system has ten times the throughput of the older batch system it replaces, allowing the company to move higher volumes of printed circuit boards through the assembly process. Also, a new conformal coating system has been installed to seal electronic assemblies and protect them from moisture. This new capability for Z-Axis is important to a number of customers, particularly those in the military and automotive markets.



Additionally, the company has added to its staff in engineering, administration and production during the last quarter and has numerous openings for skilled electronics manufacturing personnel currently.



Z-Axis is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Video Display Corporation. It begun its February 28, 2011 fiscal year with a record backlog, more than 50% greater than the previous fiscal year. With both design services and contract manufacturing in one facility, Z-Axis serves as an on-shore, outsourced electronics product development team for high tech companies. Services include product concept development, feasibility studies, electronic circuit design, printed circuit board layout, prototype builds, pre-production runs and full-scale manufacturing.