Sony sells of logistic hub in Spain

Sony has reached an agreement to sell of its logistic hub in Castellar del Vallès, outside Barcelona in Spain.

Sony will also outsource its logistics in Spain and Portugal to the European logistics provider CEPL, according to Barcelonareporter. CEPL has agreed not to dismiss any of the 96 employees at Sony's hub in Castellar del Vallès.



However the employees have been on strike since three days as they want Sony to give them a written notification that they will keep their jobs.