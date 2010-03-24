Phoenix Contact to suspend short-work

Phoenix Contact is to suspend short-work measures until further notice. The positive trend in order intake has continued in March.

Due to these developments, the Board of Directors currently does not expect to implement the short-work measure again in the foreseeable future.



Phoenix Contact had introduced the measure in the midst of the economic downturn—in March 2009—for some business units of the company. However, in May 2009, the all units were included in the short-work measure, to partially set of the low order intake—but at the same time to keep jobs an expertise within the company.



Originally, the Board of Directors planned to keep the measure until June 2010. However, the company was already able to suspend short-work in January, February and March.