CVG finishes consolidation of Czech production

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) has closed and consolidated one of its two production facilities located in Liberec, Czech Republic.

The 115 thousand square foot facility was primarily related to the manufacturing and assembly of wiring harness products and will be consolidated into an existing CVG facility located in Strazi nad Nisou (Czech Republic). The company also indicates that no employee was affected by the closure.



"With the volume decreases we have seen throughout this year, we have been proactive in consolidating our operations. The additional capacity we have within our Czech operations has permitted us to take further actions in minimizing our square footage on a more permanent basis," said Kevin Frailey, EVP and General Manager of the Electrical Systems group of Commercial Vehicle Group.



"Given our fixed overhead costs in the Czech Republic, this decision was necessary to best utilize our facilities and minimize our overall cost basis going forward," said Mervin Dunn, President and CEO of Commercial Vehicle Group.