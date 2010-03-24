Brose to close down in CZ

The German automotive supplier Brose plans to close down its production in Trutnov and move production to Germany.

The facility closure—scheduled for March 2011—will affect all 300 employees, local media reports. The German automotive supplier plans to relocate production to it facilities in Würzburg (Germany) and in Kopřivnice (Czech Republic).



All employees will be either offered jobs at the other Czech facility or will receive assistance if finding a new job, the reports continue.