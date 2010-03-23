Jabil production halted by bomb threat

Jabil Circuit's plant in Maquiladora, Mexico on Monday received a call which warned about a presence of an explosive device somewhere on the premises.

The security personnel immediately halted all production and started to evacuate all 500 employees to prevent damage if the threat appeared to be effective. The local fire brigade, police force and civil rescues were present at the site. It later appeared that it was a false alarm and the employees could return to their duties, local media reported.