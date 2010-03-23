Congatec and Xyco in partnership

Congatec and Xyco technologies have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate and simplify the integration of x86 computer modules in professional customer applications.

Under the terms of the cooperation, Xyco will include Congatec’s x86 computer modules (CoMs) as predefined ECAD building block macros in their Design-IP library.



“Our embedded systems customers are under a lot of pressure to keep up with industry changes. By integrating congatec x86 computer modules into our Design IP library we give them a fast, low cost and flexible solution to realize their own individual embedded systems”, underlines Manfred Jendrny, CEO of xyco technologies AG.