Orbotech and Mentor in Frontline PCB Joint Venture

Orbotech Ltd. will partner with Mentor Graphics Corporation in the Frontline PCB Solutions Ltd. joint venture, following the recent acquisition of Valor Computerized Systems by Mentor Graphics.

Frontline PCB Solutions will be equally owned by Orbotech and Mentor Graphics; previously, Frontline was equally owned by Orbotech and Valor. As part of the new agreement with Mentor Graphics, Orbotech will continue to be the sole distributor of Frontline’s software products worldwide.