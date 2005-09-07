Digitaltest Provides<br> South American Support

Continuing its policy of providing a true global solution for its global customers, test solutions provider Digitaltest is improving its service in Southern America with the appointment of a local distribution partner.

Aimed at serving both existing electronics manufacturing sites in Southern America as well as existing companies who are moving into the region, MACON SRL will provide sales and service representation for Digitaltest's range of In-Circuit, Flying Prober and Functional test equipment.



Digitaltest's Hans Baka commented: "Many of our global customers now require support on their doorsteps - a trend that has seen Digitaltest expand its presence in several key geographies over the last few years. Our new partnership with MACON SRL is a significant step towards providing true support on a worldwide basis. Our new partner is a well-respected company who is ideally placed to maximise the benefits our customers can gain from using Digitaltest products."



Juan G. Pena, MACON's General Manager commented: " Macon has over 26 years experience in the electronics manufacturing market and is always seeking to establish long term business relationships with partners in Europe and around the world who provide best-in-class products and services. We have found Digitaltest to be one of the very best known brands in today's test world. The company is customer-oriented as we are, cares about customers and listens to distributors. Our test engineering skills and local knowledge of the Argentinean market conditions will ensure that Digitaltest customers and prospects gain the maximum benefits from the company's advanced product range."



Digitaltest GmbH, based in Germany, is a worldwide specialist in advanced ATE hardware and software solutions for electronics manufacturers.