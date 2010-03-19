Flextronics dedicates one million square feet to Clean Tech

Flextronics has dedicated one million square feet to create a Clean Tech super site at its established facility in Port of Tanjung Pelepas Malaysia.

This strengthens Flextronics' position in the manufacturing of solar modules and complements the Company's Clean Tech strategy that includes providing services to global OEMs of inverters, wind power, smart grid, smart metering, and energy-efficient lightning solutions.



Flextronics expects its Clean Tech Super Site to result in improvements to the industry, including technical advancements for solar products, increased outsourcing among OEMs due to cost and logistics advantages, and overall supply chain optimization.



With a range of solar module production services already operational at PTP, Flextronics' development plans include increasing its site capacity to support one Gigawatt of solar module production over the next two years.



Flextronics has established customer relationships with many Clean Tech OEMs, including Cree Lighting, Carmanah, Oerlikon, SolarEdge, and Enphase.