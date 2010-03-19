West European electronics production to rebound in 2010

With the global economy moving out of recession led by the impact of the various government stimulus packages and with some signs of returning consumer confidence the electronics industry in Western Europe is expected to rebound in 2010 after the sharp downturn in 2009.

The recovery is expected to gain momentum in the second half of the year as corporate investment picks up, although confidence remains fragile with considerable downside risks.In 2009 electronics output, according to Reed Electronics Research’s annual survey of the region, is estimated to have fallen by 14.0%, with electronics equipment declining by 12.9% to Euro 111.8 billion and component production by 17.6% to Euro 33.8 billion (in constant 2008 exchange rates equipment production declined by 11.6% and components by 14.9%). In 2010, electronics output is forecast to decline by a modest 0.5%.West European Electronics Production - % Growth by Sector 2009-2013Source: Reed Electronics ResearchIn the period to 2013 the focus will continue to be on higher margin products in key sectors such as medical, industrial, aerospace & defence, renewable energy, high-end communications and computing. Automotive, as it recovers from the almost unprecedented decline in vehicle production, will once again be a key driver in particular in Germany. As a result electronics production in Western Europe is expected to stabilize with low single-digit growth in the period to 2013 when electronics output will reach Euro 151 billion. Equipment will account for 76% of the total at the end of the forecast period and components 24%, states Reed Electronics Research.Image source: Assel