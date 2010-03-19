Powerwave close down plant in Estonia

According to information evertiq have received, Powerwave is closing down its unit in Estonia.

The facility will close down in June this year. The transfer of production—which is heading to India and Thailand—will start in April. All 150 employees at the facility will be laid off in June, states evertiq's source.



Engineers and technicians from Thailand have been at Powerwave in Estonia for training for few weeks.



Evertiq tried to contact Powerwave, but the company declined to comment.