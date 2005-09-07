ADI marks 20 yrs in Eastern europe

Analog Devices today celebrates its 20th anniversary of its office in Vienna, Austria, and of the successful operation in Eastern Europe and Russia that has been managed from this location.

Analog Devices' office in Vienna was opened in August 1985 by Walter Raiger, who continues today as the general director for Austria and Eastern Europe. In 1987, the Austrian team started working with customers in Hungary and the former Yugoslavia. Two years later, Analog Devices expanded its activities into Russia, and participated in its first electronics show in Moscow in September 1989. Since then, the company has steadily expanded its presence and grown its sales throughout the region.



"Throughout the last two decades, ADI's successful strategy in Eastern Europe has been based around innovative customers, close links with local distributors, and a loyal and hard-working team," said Thomas Wessel, Managing Director for European Sales and Marketing, Analog Devices. "I congratulate Walter Raiger and his entire team on reaching this 20th anniversary milestone."



Today, the region spans 25 countries with direct sales and a strong presence of distributors. The biggest industry sector for Analog Devices in Eastern Europe is industrial and instrumentation (I&I). I&I applications designed by Eastern European and Russia customers include power, heat- and flow-meters in addition to industrial controllers. The consumer and communications markets have also experienced considerable growth with a strong focus on the development of telephone exchange systems. Additionally, the automotive segment is becoming increasingly important.