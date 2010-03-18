Mentor completes Valor acquisition

Mentor Graphics have completed the acquisition of Valor for net consideration valued at about $50 million.

Mentor paid approximately 5.6 million shares of Mentor stock and $32.5 million in cash. Immediately prior to closing Valor had cash of approximately $29 million. Valor's revenues for its last reported full year ending December 31, 2008 were approximately $40 million.



With the acquisition of Valor, Mentor is now positioned as the only EDA supplier to provide the electronics industry with a PCB systems solution from concept through manufacturing.



By acquiring Valor, Mentor is the first major EDA vendor to extend its scope into the market for PCB systems manufacturing solutions.