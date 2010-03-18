Noca enters long term supply agreement with Q-Free

Q-Free has entered an larger agreement with Norway based EMS provider Noca for production of high end camera systems for the global market.

Noca are focusing on developing Q-Free's portfolio of services in which assembly and test of end products is central.



Even though Noca today delivers complete products to several larger customers the production of camera system resents a confirmation that this focus and strategy has been the right for the company.



The supply of Q-Free camera systems will put high demands company's organization, demands that will drive the company forward.