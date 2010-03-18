Foxconn CEO stays for another 10 years

Foxconn's Terry Gou told local media in Taiwan that he plans to stay on board for another decade.

Foxconn's Terry Gou announced a couple of years ago that he planned to step down in 2008. However, he recently told local media that he would continue to lead the company for another 10 years, according to Focus Taiwan.



A Foxconn Technology Group spokes person also refuted rumours that Terry Gou was planning to liquidate the business and operate a holding company instead.