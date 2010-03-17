Micronic opens to North American market

Micronic Holdings, worldwide distributor of the Micronic 8 Series PCB drilling and routing machines, has opened Micronic North America LLC to manage its operations in North America.

Dan Davidson, President & CEO of Micronic Holdings states “The opening of Micronic North America represents a furtherance of our commitment to establish regional operations centers. We are pleased to have this team in place; it brings a commitment to world-class customer service as well as knowledge of the North American market. In the near future we will be opening additional such centers, providing support to the global marketplace.”



Conrad Pearson, General Manager of Micronic North America adds “We are excited to be providing localized service while having the advantage of being part of the Micronic Holdings global network. We look forward to meeting customer needs, current and future.”