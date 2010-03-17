Panasonic to take over IPS Alpha?

According to unofficial information received, Panasonic will take over 100% of the Czech LCD panel producer IPS Alpha Technology.

The Polish antitrust office has apparently accepted the take over of IPS by Panasonic. This most likely means that Panasonic will also take on the Czech LCD production facility from IPS Alpha Technology s.r.o.—located in Žatec.



Up to now, the company was jointly controlled by both - Panasonic and Hitachi Displays. After the acquisition, Panasonic will the sole owner of IPS Alpha.

-----



Note to other media. The above information has NOT been provided in any public Press Release. Republishing is strictly forbidden and would lead to prosecution.