Incap: Vuokatti closure sees 124 redundancies

Since no solutions were found during the negotiations—statutory cooperation negotiations started on February 4th, 2010—for continuation of the factory operations, Incap has decided to transfer the factory's production to Estonia.

As a result, the factory operations will be closed down gradually during 2010 and altogether 124 persons' employment contracts will be terminated.



Redundancies will be made gradually in line with the product transfer schedule. It is estimated that most of the products are transferred during the summer. Most of the employees have a period of notice of four or six months.



Incap owns the Vuokatti factory space of approx. 9,000 m² together with Sotkamo municipality. The premises are offered for rent, with the possibility to amend the space to meet the needs of several smaller companies.



Incap estimates that the concentration of its European electronics manufacturing into one unit will bring savings of approximately €3 million in 2011.