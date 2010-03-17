BHE invests in new equipment

Denmark-based EMS-provider BHE A/S expands its production in Horsens.

The EMS-provider has invested in new production equipment for their multi-layer PCB unit. Additional to that the company also hired a seasoned industry veteran with 25 years working in the industry.



"We believe we are much stronger with the new qualifications. As we also strengthened our capabilities in mechanics and electronics manufacturing, we can now offer a total solution package—from design over prototyping to the delivery of finished electronic product", says managing director Bjarne Stenberg.



"We actually don’t want to move production to China, but with larger orders it has proven necessary—to be able to compete within the global market. Our measures to strengthen the local production can to be seen as the preservation of ‘brain’ and ‘capacity’ here in Horsen", concludes Bjarne Stenberg.



