DSE new member of Goepels gate program

Goepel have extended the incorporation of the Danish company DSE Test Solutions into the global alliance program GATE (Goepel Associated Technical Experts).

The focus of the cooperation is the development and practical implementation of new products and modules based on JTAG/Boundary Scan instrumentation as well as enhancements in the integration of JTAG/Boundary Scan products in existing test systems built up from DSE Test Solutions which will be delivered to customers worldwide.