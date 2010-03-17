Change in management at Elma Electronic UK

There will be a change in management at the Elma subsidiary in UK.

The Managing Director of Elma Electronic UK Ltd, Mr. Martin Blake, has decided to leave Elma Group to pursue other opportunities. Martin Blake has been managing the UK company in Bedford since 2004.



For the time being, Mrs. Tracey Ayres will assume the General Manager role at Elma UK in addition to her current duties of Finance Manager.