Job losses at Flextronics Netherlands

The Flextronics' Logistics centre in Venray, The Netherlands, is to lay off temporary staff by this summer.

Around 170 temporary staff at the Venray unit will probably lose their jobs this summer. It is said that the unit lost around 40% of its turnover last year. Flextronics currently employs around 1250 employees in Venray, but only 700 of them have a permanent working contract.