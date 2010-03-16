Graphic invests in Schmid process equipment

Schmid delivers an MECEtchBond system set into operation at the beginning of the year at Graphic plc.

Schmid’s entire production equipment for the printed circuit board industry is manufactured by their subsidiary in China, Schmid Zhuhai Ltd. The MECEtchBond process provides a unique copper surface topography, in this instance, to enhance the adhesion of Dry Film Photo Resist. The standard process comprises the cleaning, de-greasing, conditioning and micro-structuring of the copper surface. The British printed circuit board manufacturer, Graphic plc, opted for the PremiumLINE variant of the modular-design system, which has been optimised by Schmid especially for use in clean room conditions and is therefore particularly suitable for the "high-technology" sector. The gentle transport system is designed for ultra-thin, inner-layer flexible circuits with a material thickness down to 0.025 mm.