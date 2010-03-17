Ouest Ventures invests in Geensoft

Geensoft, a provider of software design tools and services for embedded systems development, has announced that France based Ouest Ventures, has made a significant investment in the company.

Launched at the recent Embedded World exhibition in Nuremberg Germany, Geensoft was created by a management buy-out (MBO) of the former embedded design tools business of Geensys. The funds raised from Ouest Ventures, the amount of which is undisclosed, will be used as working capital for the ongoing development of the company and its products on an international level. The investment gives Ouest Ventures a 25% stake in Geensoft. The controlling 75% stake in the company remains with the management and employees of Geensoft.



The MBO creating Geensoft was led by former Geensys executives Eliane Fourgeau, Thierry Gueguen and Marc Frouin. Headquartered in Brest (France), Geensoft operates on a global basis with R&D and sales offices in France (Paris, Brest and Nancy) along with sales offices in Germany (Munich) and Japan (Yokohama) supported by a network of distributors, value-added integrators and OEMs throughout Europe, North America and Asia. Geensoft’s extremely experienced executive management team includes Thierry Gueguen as CTO, Michel Hagege as VP of Worldwide Sales and Eliane Fourgeau as CEO.