Sanmina-SCI shed 100 in Finland

100 workers will lose their jobs as US based EMS-Provider Sanmina-SCI downsizing their operation in Haukipudas, Northern Finland.

Sanmina-SCI Corporation is focused on delivering complete end-to-end manufacturing solutions to technology companies around the world. The Haukipudas plant has a total of 742 workers.



Sanmina-SCI produces mobile telephone peripherals at the Haukipudas plant. The 100 employees that will now lose their jobs was hired on a temporarily basis.