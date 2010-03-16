iPad’s launch news will help stabilize the NAND Flash price trend

Since iPad is announced to be officially launched in US market on April 3rd and other countries in late April, NAND Flash related companies will closely observe & look forward for the boosted demand based on the really iPad sales in 2Q10.

Analyst DRAM Exchange believes other competitors will plan to launch more different series of tablet PCs and mobile devices in the near future if sales of iPad are satisfactory. DRAM Exchange believes this movement will help bring more demand for NAND Flash market in 2010. DRAM Exchange thus expect the new product launch effect will inspire recent conservative market sentiment to help stabilize NAND Flash price trend.