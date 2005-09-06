AWR acquire Finland based APLAC

US based EDA-firm Applied Wave Research, Inc. (AWR) has acquired Finland based APLAC, which develops and markets simulation and analysis software for analog and radio-frequency (RF) design.

APLAC's RF design technology has been widely used by Nokia Mobile Phones for years, and has been used in designing over 30 percent of all mobile phone RF integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. The merger of the two electronic design automation (EDA) software developers was driven by key customer demand for APLAC's high-performance, foundry-approved circuit simulation strength combined with the open, integrated AWR Design EnvironmentT technology.



"APLAC Solutions is a world class R&D organization with compelling expertise in simulation and modeling," said James Spoto, AWR president and CEO. "The integration of our R&D teams along with our combined EDA strengths will accelerate AWR's already rapid rise in the RF EDA space. We are pleased to welcome our new team members and customers, and look forward to the combined organization's continued delivery of best-in-class simulation technology, complete RF design solutions, and comprehensive support and services to our customers worldwide."



Innovative applications of the software are also found in micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and acoustic design. APLAC software enhances cost effectiveness and shortens design time. Its capabilities range from ICs to circuit board- and system-level design, from direct current to RF and microwave frequencies.