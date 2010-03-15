PCB | March 15, 2010
Multek is answering our questions
Mr. Werner Widmann, CEO at PCB producer Multek, has answered our questions about the PCB industry in Europe and the technical challenges for the PCB industry.
Multek is part of the EMS-provider Flextronics. Why and how is the company still unique and different?
Why? We have to serve all round customers; therefore, we have to be flexible, different and unique on creating values that increase customer’s competitiveness.
How? We are the only PCB shop that has global footprint, and we provide one stop shop solutions and best tool kit: PCB, FPC, Rigid-flex, Flexible Circuit Assembly; Displays and Touch Solutions with design, and Electronic / Optical Materials - ITO. The vertical integration with Flextronics not only provides us more opportunities, but also allows us to have closer communication and early stage involvement in the design process. This adds values to customers.
Many companies see an upturn in order intake and business in general. Do you agree?
Yes, recovery is picking up and shows improvements. But there are changes in the market with production and technology migration: growth opportunity shifting to emerging markets, especially in China. With the popularity of touch screen solutions – we see good opportunities in ITO and touch screen display business as well.
The European PCB industry is undergoing a material change. Does Multek plan any strategic partnerships with companies in Asia – or maybe specifically in China?
It is true that the trend of electronics industry production is shifting from West to East, and Multek has 5 key production facilities in China. While our Germany site is able to provide our customers the most advanced technology, our site in China can to provide low cost solutions to our customers. More than that, Germany helps to bring up the technology level in China
Speaking of Germany, do you plan any investments here?
We currently do not have any investments plan in Germany, but Germany is an important manufacturing area and value added to our customers with advanced technology.
What do you produce in Germany or better, what unit do you operate in Germany?
Our Germany site is art from technology perspective, it’s main products are for backpanels, server & infrastructure and high end computing. It has capabilities of 3 mil line/space, 250mil board thickness; high aspect ratio, and high layer boards up more than 46 layers.
Which kind of PCB has the brightest future?
It is a difficult question, as the market is dynamic; the kind of PCB products depends on the end market segment and technology. This year we see good opportunities on PCB for Smartphone, eBooks, and infrastructure especially for Chinese equipment suppliers, notebook continues to growth in volume base, while medical are stable markets, and military & aerospace PCB are protected to produce in US and Europe.
Are there any competing technologies for PCBs? And where do you see the advantages and disadvantages of each?
Low end PCB – high volume but high price pressure
We see more Chinese suppliers are able to go into HDI 1-n-1 but also 2-n-2, and as well able to do 26+ layer count PCB, and thus drives aggressive pricing. However, on the other hand we see more opportunities in advanced technologies such ELIC, 4-n-4, embedded, coins technology
What do you think of the potential of buried components inside the PCBs?
There will be buried components in the future and I believe that passive components will hit the road first (there is already a market in Japan for this) and that active components will come later, when exactly will depend on yield and cost
What are the biggest technological challenges for the PCB industry in the coming years?
PCB are having tougher technology requirements such as finer line/ spaces, higher layers counts and it is always a challenge to transfer new and advance technology in production with high yield rates in short lead times.
Also the higher technologies require more number of laser via, higher layer count requires more capacity, and in China it is hard to get new environmental license to expand capacity.
Multek R&D and Engineering Teams work closely with customers designs at very early stage to help overcome these technical challenges together.
Why? We have to serve all round customers; therefore, we have to be flexible, different and unique on creating values that increase customer’s competitiveness.
How? We are the only PCB shop that has global footprint, and we provide one stop shop solutions and best tool kit: PCB, FPC, Rigid-flex, Flexible Circuit Assembly; Displays and Touch Solutions with design, and Electronic / Optical Materials - ITO. The vertical integration with Flextronics not only provides us more opportunities, but also allows us to have closer communication and early stage involvement in the design process. This adds values to customers.
Many companies see an upturn in order intake and business in general. Do you agree?
Yes, recovery is picking up and shows improvements. But there are changes in the market with production and technology migration: growth opportunity shifting to emerging markets, especially in China. With the popularity of touch screen solutions – we see good opportunities in ITO and touch screen display business as well.
The European PCB industry is undergoing a material change. Does Multek plan any strategic partnerships with companies in Asia – or maybe specifically in China?
It is true that the trend of electronics industry production is shifting from West to East, and Multek has 5 key production facilities in China. While our Germany site is able to provide our customers the most advanced technology, our site in China can to provide low cost solutions to our customers. More than that, Germany helps to bring up the technology level in China
Speaking of Germany, do you plan any investments here?
We currently do not have any investments plan in Germany, but Germany is an important manufacturing area and value added to our customers with advanced technology.
What do you produce in Germany or better, what unit do you operate in Germany?
Our Germany site is art from technology perspective, it’s main products are for backpanels, server & infrastructure and high end computing. It has capabilities of 3 mil line/space, 250mil board thickness; high aspect ratio, and high layer boards up more than 46 layers.
Which kind of PCB has the brightest future?
It is a difficult question, as the market is dynamic; the kind of PCB products depends on the end market segment and technology. This year we see good opportunities on PCB for Smartphone, eBooks, and infrastructure especially for Chinese equipment suppliers, notebook continues to growth in volume base, while medical are stable markets, and military & aerospace PCB are protected to produce in US and Europe.
Are there any competing technologies for PCBs? And where do you see the advantages and disadvantages of each?
Low end PCB – high volume but high price pressure
We see more Chinese suppliers are able to go into HDI 1-n-1 but also 2-n-2, and as well able to do 26+ layer count PCB, and thus drives aggressive pricing. However, on the other hand we see more opportunities in advanced technologies such ELIC, 4-n-4, embedded, coins technology
What do you think of the potential of buried components inside the PCBs?
There will be buried components in the future and I believe that passive components will hit the road first (there is already a market in Japan for this) and that active components will come later, when exactly will depend on yield and cost
What are the biggest technological challenges for the PCB industry in the coming years?
PCB are having tougher technology requirements such as finer line/ spaces, higher layers counts and it is always a challenge to transfer new and advance technology in production with high yield rates in short lead times.
Also the higher technologies require more number of laser via, higher layer count requires more capacity, and in China it is hard to get new environmental license to expand capacity.
Multek R&D and Engineering Teams work closely with customers designs at very early stage to help overcome these technical challenges together.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments