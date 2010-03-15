Elcoteq start producing for Philips Lighting in China

In line with its strategy of leveraging its capabilities into new product segments with growth potential, Elcoteq has started serving customers in selected lighting segments.

Philips Lighting has chosen Elcoteq for a global growth partner of its Solid-State Lighting business. Under the agreement, Elcoteq will provide Philips Lighting with global manufacturing services and related sourcing and supply chain management as well as product development services.



Solid-State Lighting (SSL) is type of energy-efficient lighting that uses semiconductor light-emitting diodes (LEDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), or polymer light-emitting diodes (PLED) as sources of illumination.



"We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Philips and to commence the cooperation with Philips Lighting. This deal marks our entrance into a new fast growing market segment - Solid-State Lighting - that fits into our capabilities and our manufacturing network extremely well. We are looking forward to building a global cooperation with Philips also in this new market segment", says Vesa Keränen, President of Elcoteq's Consumer Electronics Business Unit.



Elcoteq has already started the production of SSL products in its factory in Dongguan, China. Production will expand to other Elcoteq locations including Mexico and Hungary still during the year 2010.



The lighting business will be undergoing significant transition when new LED-based lighting products replace conventional light sources. These new lighting product applications provide growth opportunities for EMS companies. The value of LED-based lighting products is estimated to reach 80 billion euros by the year 2020. These trends create a solid basis for developing Elcoteq's Consumer Electronics business toward serving a wider and more balanced business and customer portfolio.