AUO and TPV establish joint venture in Poland

AU Optronics held a meeting of the Board of Directors on March 12, 2010, at which the Board approved a resolution establishing a joint venture of TFT-LCD module production and TV-set ODM with TPV Technology Limited in Gorzow, Poland.

If the investment plan is approved by the relevant regulatory authorities, the joint venture will be another strategic alliance for AUO and its partner as well as a new operation model to supply international brands locally. Meanwhile, it is the third module plant for AUO to develop the European market with more complete on-site services after establishing manufacturing sites in Czech and Slovakia.



The Board of Directors of AUO and TPV Technology approved, on the basis of strategic alliance, to set up a joint venture company combining TPV's image and business infrastructure in the European market, and the strength of AUO's technology in TV panel manufacturing. The joint venture will be named “BriVictory Display Technology Co., Ltd” with an initial capital of US$ 40 million. AUO and TPV will own 51% and 49% of the shareholding of the joint venture company, respectively.