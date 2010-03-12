Lewis and Clark, PRT Service and KEERS Technologies join forces in Europe

Due to the still growing demand of fully refurbished In-Circuit Test Systems and on-site support services in Europe Lewis and Clark, PRT Service and KEERS Technologies decided to join forces.

“Our Regional Sales, Support and Services Infrastructure is expanding to cover the needs of our customers, said Elfried Keers, Director of KEERS Technologies. Partnering with PRT Service is a logical step forward for our organization. “



“Not only do we now offer refurbished Agilent ATE systems and on-site support but also offer ICT systems and support for Teradyne and other ATE brands. While the OEM´s continue to downsize we see opportunities to increase our footprint further in Europe.”