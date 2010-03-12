Altix expect 15% growth in sales this year

After one year of operations, Altix posted positive results for 2009. The turnover of the company hit the forecasts and the net result exceeds the 2009 expectations to finish break-even.

For a first year of recovery, acting in a very slow market, these financial data are very encouraging, and validate the new strategy of the company, focussed on high-end products and service quality.



Almost 20 units were sold during 2009, composed of full automatic panel machines (the Acura line), Reel to Reel and Semi-Automatic equipment. China has represented the main market, but machines were sold also in USA, Korea and India.



Altix had paid a particular attention to improve Service quality during the last 12 months and implemented new technological improvements for customer having already existing equipment.



For 2010, Altix intends to continue its re-development, expecting a growth of around 15 % in sales, and will intensify its R&D activities.