tbp produce 'golden board' for Alcatel-Lucent

EMS provider tbp electronics and Alcatel-Lucent have celebrated delivery of Alcatel-Lucent's 200 millionth DSL line with the manufacture of a special golden board.

The golden board has been inscribed with '200 Millionth Alcatel-Lucent DSL Line', and was presented to Jürgen Lison, vice-president of Alcatel-Lucent's fixed access activities, by Anton Hermus, Chief Operations Officer of tbp electronics Belgium. Alcatel-Lucent's 200 millionth DSL line is destined for Telefónica.



Since 1997, tbp electronics has been manufacturing DSL line cards for Alcatel-Lucent. The relationship between the two companies dates back to the days when the tbp electronics Belgium site at Geel formed part of Alcatel-Lucent.