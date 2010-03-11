5000 electronics jobs announced

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and AU Optronics will increase its workforces dramatically during this year.

According to a Reuters report, TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, plans to hire some 2,400 employees this year. TSMC announced this after it posted positive sales figures for February. The company did not mention where the jobs would be added. Also LCD panel maker AU Optronics said it would hire 2,500 new employees in Taiwan this year.