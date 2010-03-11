Chip: Below-average growth in Europe

The European semiconductor market has shrunk in 2009, however – with minus 21.9% - not as much as the German market, the German Industry Association ZVEI reports.

The decline in Europe is more than twice as strong as that of the world semiconductor market 2009: minus 9%). The decline rate for the different sectors: ICs with 21.7%, opto-semiconductors with 20.2% und sensors/ actuators with 18.1%. An even more pronounced decline was recorded for discrete components – a decline of 28.2%."In 2010, the European semiconductor market will recover, with sales figures to increase by 19% to almost $36 billion. However, reaching the maximum level of 2007 is still a long way away" said Dr. Ulrich Schaefer, chairman of the Technical Unit Semiconductor Devices in the German Industry Association ZVEI Electronic Components and Systems.Despite a sales decrease of 18% in 2009, Information Technology remained strongest segment in Europe – with a market share of 33%. The automotive sector – with a decline in turnover of 23% and thus dropping to a market share of 20% - is now in position 3. The Automotive segment was passed by Communications – with a market share of 21% (despite a decline in turnover of 18%).The segment Industrial Electronics – with a decline in sales of 26% - now holds a market share of 17%. The segment Consumer Electronics has a market share of 9%. However, the sales decline of 33% in 2009 only resulted in the loss of on e percentage point.