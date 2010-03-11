Graphic increase turnover

UK-based PCB-producer Graphic has increased its turnover in the third quarter by 15% and in the last quarter turnover was up by 15.6% compared to the previous year.

70% of its UK turnover comes from customers in the military and aerospace sector, the rest is from special applications – such as Formula One, Medical and Marine products. Graphic also owns 50% of Somacis Graphic in Dongguan, China where 60% of its complex high technology PCB’s are shipped within China and the other 40% throughout the world.



Production in China commenced in 2008 at the height of the worst recession in known times, but has progressively gathered momentum and is now showing exceptional growth.



The company has also received the AS9100 certification and is celebrating 42 years in the business.