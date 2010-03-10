New RoHS implemented by 2014

The time frame for the new RoHS-directive, which includes extended ban on lead, is taking time. New regulations are probably in place in four years time.

The proposal for the new RoHS directive has been worked out by Jill Evans, by the British parliament. The answers to the proposal had a deadline on February 24. The EU parliament is voting on it on June 15-16.



”Our conclution is that it will come a decission on the new RoHS directive during 2010 and that the implementation will take place just before or just after 2014, Lars Wallin, European head of IPC, told Elektronikknett.no.