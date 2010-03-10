Leoni receives additional order from Siemens

Leoni equips also the latest generation of Siemens magnetic resonance tomography units with standard and special cables since end of 2009. Overall, the follow-up contract is worth an eight-digit euro amount.

Leoni already provided the wiring for the Siemens Magnetom Avanto and Espree MR units.



With the glass and polymer fiber optic cables, copper conductors in the form of coaxial and symmetrical cables as well as fully assembled and ready-to-install cable systems supplied, Leoni ensures the correspondingly efficient data and signal transmission for as well as power supply to the devices. Leoni has also developed a number of special hybrid cables that perform several functions with a smaller outer diameter and thus reduce the weight of the units.